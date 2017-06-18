Verratti sets PSG ultimatum

By Football Italia staff

Marco Verratti has reportedly told Paris Saint-Germain he has no intention of staying and is determined to push through a Barcelona transfer.

According to multiple sources in Spain, France and Italy, the Azzurri midfielder sent the message while on vacation in Ibiza.

He threatened not to return to Paris for pre-season training, claim La Gazzetta dello Sport.

This week, he was spotted having dinner with Barcelona star Lionel Messi, PSG teammate Javier Pastore and agent Donato Di Campli.

Paris Saint-Germain are publicly refusing to even consider a sale and will offer Verratti a huge new contract to keep him in France.

Barcelona know they will have to pay almost €100m if the club is tempted towards a sale.

His current contract runs to June 2021.

Barcelona are the only real contenders, as Juventus confirmed they were not interested, while Bayern Munich’s initial offer was said to be as little as €40m.