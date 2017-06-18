Sevilla: 'Jovetic back to Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Stevan Jovetic is heading back to Inter, as Sevilla warned “we are seeking an alternative, as we cannot match Inter’s fee and his wage demands.”

The 27-year-old Montenegro international spent this season in Spain on loan, contributing seven goals and five assists in 29 competitive appearances.

This deal included a €14m option to buy, but it seems to be beyond Sevilla’s capabilities.

“It’s a bit of everything and not just one reason,” director of sport Oscar Arias told ABCSevilla.es.

“We could handle a higher wage than what we’re offering now, but only if we didn’t have to pay a transfer fee. Or, the other way round, we could pay the fee if the player’s wage demands weren’t so high.

“In our business model, we must keep costs contained. We don’t have the wage budget of a Manchester City, Barcelona, Chelsea or Real Madrid.

“We can make an effort, as we did with Jovetic, but always within the parameters. We must be realistic and admit that at times some things simply cannot be.

“It’s a complicated situation, as the player earns very high wages and Inter are asking for an equally high transfer fee. We are not ready to, nor capable of, taking on such a burden. We’ve already reached our limit.

“If it cannot be, then it cannot be… we wish Stevan good luck for his future career and now seek an alternative.”