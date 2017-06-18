Milan attempt Donnarumma reunion

By Football Italia staff

As reports emerge Milan are trying to welcome Gianluigi Donnarumma back into the fold, agent Mino Raiola announces a Press conference.

On Thursday, Rossoneri directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli held a very brief Press conference in which they confirmed Donnarumma did not intend to sign a new contract.

His current deal expires in June 2018 and there are reports he’ll be left in the stands for a year rather than sell him, as Mirabelli noted “the input from the owners is not to accept offers.”

The situation, however, could change and today will be another dramatic one in this saga.

Agent Raiola announced he will hold a Press conference in Montecarlo at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), having until now been silent on the situation.

While it remains to be seen what Raiola says, Il Giornale report that Milan haven’t given up on Donnarumma entirely and will try to entice him back into the fold.

It’s claimed Mirabelli will fly out to Poland and attend some of Italy’s European Under-21 Championship games, during which he’ll urge the 18-year-old goalkeeper to change his mind.

Donnarumma only seems to want Real Madrid, but they have Keylor Navas and do not seem intent on making that bid quite yet.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also interested in the shot-stopper, but if the problem is that Donnarumma doesn’t fully trust the new Milan owners, then they’ll try to convince him to at least give them the benefit of the doubt.

Much of the problem over the contract renewal offered was not economic, as he’d be earning €5m per year including bonuses, but rather had to do with release clauses.

Raiola wanted to introduce a clause allowing Donnarumma to leave for as little as €10m if Milan failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Donnarumma is set to start in Italy’s opening European Under-21 Championship match with Denmark this evening in Krakow.