Maldini joins professional tennis

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini is resuming his career as a professional sportsman at the age of 49, but the Milan legend is turning his hand to tennis.

The iconic defender is making his debut in a professional tennis event, having won qualification to the ATP Milan Challenger along with partner Stefano Landonio in the men’s doubles.

“It was our first competitive match, although with Paolo we had already played in some exhibition tournaments,” Landonio told UBI Tennis.

“Paolo has a good serve, along with some decent shots. He is also improving in his volleys. I don’t think he has any particular weak spots in his game. He’s quick on the court and I think he could play on a par with a 3.5, maybe 3.4.

“It’s a little different on a clay court, there he’d suit a 4.1, but when it comes to the doubles, he’s worth a lot more.”

The pair are no strangers to the charity tennis scene, but are taking it to the next level.

Maldini retired from football in 2009 and recently turned down a job with the new Milan hierarchy.

He will celebrate his 49th birthday on the opening day of the Aspria Tennis Cup Tournament, June 26.