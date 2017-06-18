Reina wants Napoli for life

By Football Italia staff

Pepe Reina not only wants a Napoli contract extension, but is eager to join the club after his retirement, it’s reported.

The goalkeeper turns 35 in August and his current deal is set to expire in June 2018, but there’s a disagreement over his renewal.

It’s believed the Partenopei are only proposing at most a one-year extension, whereas Reina wants another two years.

According to CalcioNapoli24, the former Liverpool and Bayern Munich goalkeeper has a dream of staying in Naples even after he hangs up his gloves.

The idea would be to stay at the San Paolo until his contract expires, then remain as a director or team manager when he retires.

So far, the offer on the table from Napoli is simply a one-year addition with a halved salary from the €3m he currently earns and no promises of a role past that.

Reina has settled in remarkably well to Neapolitan life, often using local slang on social media or in interviews.

He first joined on loan from Liverpool in 2013-14, then had a year at Bayern Munich before returning on a permanent basis for €2m.

If he does decide to leave, then Newcastle United and former Napoli boss Rafa Benitez are waiting.