Watford ask Napoli for Allan

By Football Italia staff

Watford have set up a meeting via Udinese for Napoli midfielder Allan, according to Il Messaggero Veneto.

The two clubs are owned by the Pozzo family, so can negotiate in one fell swoop when discussing Alex Meret and Silvan Widmer moves to Napoli.

It’s reported the encounter will also be used to talk about Watford making a summer swoop for Brazilian midfielder Allan.

The 26-year-old is under contract with Napoli until June 2019 and arrived from Udinese in 2015 for €11.5m.

This season he contributed one goal and five assists in 39 competitive games for the Partenopei.

If Watford are to tempt Allan away, they’ll have to pay at least €18m.