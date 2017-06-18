Milan target Conti-Papu swoop

By Football Italia staff

Milan are going to meet Atalanta for Andrea Conti, but hope to include Papu Gomez as part of a double deal, claims La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is no secret that Conti has agreed personal terms with the Rossoneri and his agent threatened to boycott pre-season training if Atalanta didn’t work out a transfer fee.

It’s reported the Orobici are now willing to find common ground with a final deal probably around the €27m mark.

A meeting is planned over the next few days, but La Gazzetta dello Sport note there could be more than just Conti on the table.

Milan also want his Atalanta teammate Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez, who can fill the left-wing slot or play behind the centre-forward.

Papu had his best ever season, scoring 16 goals with 12 assists in 37 Serie A games, even earning a call-up by Argentina.

The 29-year-old would be the alternative to Keita Balde Diao, as although the Rossoneri agreed a fee with Lazio, the Senegal international is holding out for Juventus.

Atalanta have set a €20m price-tag on Papu’s head.