Salah to Liverpool imminent

By Football Italia staff

Italian sources confirm Liverpool are prepared to offer €45m to Roma, so Mohamed Salah’s medical will be Tuesday or Wednesday.

Multiple reports in the Peninsula, including Il Tempo newspaper and Sky Sport Italia, agree with KingFut claims in Egypt that Tuesday will be decisive.

Roma made it clear they would sell Salah for no less than €40m guaranteed cash and it’s reported the deal is worth €40m plus €5m in various performance-related bonuses.

This would explain the variation in the figures over various reports.

The Giallorossi have already identified his replacement, as Rachid Ghezzal is available as a free agent when his contract with Olympique Lyonnais expires.