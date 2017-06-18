Verratti sends Rakitic to Juve?

By Football Italia staff

Mundo Deportivo suggests that if Barcelona sign Marco Verratti, then Ivan Rakitic will be allowed to leave for Juventus.

Italy international Verratti has made it clear he doesn’t want to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and demanded a transfer.

While Bayern Munich are also interested, his heart is set on Barcelona.

Now Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo notes that if Verratti arrives at Camp Nou, then Rakitic is likely to be released.

The 29-year-old Croatia international is a target for Juventus Coach Max Allegri and this season contributed eight goals and seven assists in 51 competitive games.

Rakitic joined from Sevilla in 2014 for €18m, but his price-tag has more than doubled.