Donnarumma to blame evasive Milan

By Football Italia staff

Agent Mino Raiola is expected to say that Gianluigi Donnarumma refused a new Milan contract because repeated requests for guarantees were ignored.

On Thursday, directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli confirmed that Donnarumma had turned down a new deal, noting it did not seem to be an economic issue.

The 18-year-old was offered €5m per year wages, including bonuses, but today Raiola will break his silence by speaking to the media in Montecarlo.

However, it'll be to only a select few invited journalists.

According to reports, Raiola will explain that Donnarumma wanted to stay at Milan, but was disheartened by the lack of clarity under their new Chinese ownership.

Raiola claims he tried repeatedly to get a list of the investors in the club after the takeover, or even a meeting with owner Yonghong Li, to no avail.

When the Financial Fair Play plan sent to UEFA was withdrawn, to be changed and delivered again in October, this raised more question marks.

Raiola therefore asked to introduce a release clause into the contract worth €40m (and not €10m as originally believed) if Milan had financial difficulties or failed to qualify for the Champions League.

This request was also rejected, so with pressure put on Donnarumma to make a decision quickly, they preferred to just walk away.