Skriniar agent on Inter rumours

By Football Italia staff

As reports of a deal with Inter continue to gain momentum, Milan Skriniar’s agent insists Sampdoria haven’t alerted him to any change.

The defender is currently in Poland on international duty with Slovakia at the European Under-21 Championship.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that a deal has been struck worth €12m plus Gianluca Caprari and the loan of Andrea Ranocchia.

“We don’t know anything about contacts between the two clubs,” agent Karol Csonto told FCInter1908.

“There is a lot of interest around Skriniar and two weeks ago we agreed with the Sampdoria President that he would remain there until the end of next season.

“If something has changed, then I’m sure Samp will discuss the idea of his future with us first.”