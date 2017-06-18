NEWS
Sunday June 18 2017
Nicola completes 1,300km cycle
By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola has completed his 1,300km bike ride from Calabria to Turin, a pledge he made for their Serie A safety.

The 44-year-old tactician started the journey at the Stadio Scida in Crotone on Friday June 9 and finished today in his home town.

He was mobbed by fans and well-wishers as he entered the Stadio Filadelfia, Torino’s historic arena and newly-refurbished training ground.

Nicola travelled 1,300km both as a pledge he made if Crotone were to secure top flight safety – which they did with the last round of the season – and to raise awareness for cycling safety.

It’s a cause very close to his heart, as Nicola lost his 14-year-old son in a bicycle accident.

He travelled along with his brother-in-law, nephew and Crotone staff member Elmiro Trombino up via Taranto, Bari, Pescara, Ancona, Livorno, Genoa and then Turin.

