Monaco ask after Benatia

By Football Italia staff

Monaco are showing interest in Juventus defender Medhi Benatia, who was just signed from Bayern Munich for €17m.

The centre-back arrived on loan a year ago at a cost of €3m and the €17m option to buy was activated last month, along with a contract to June 2020.

According to Calciomercato.it, the Morocco international could already be heading towards the exit.

Champions of France Monaco have set their sights on the ex-Roma player and, if they make Juventus a profit, could well see their offer accepted.

The 30-year-old was born and raised in France, but hasn’t played there since leaving Clermont Foot for Udinese in 2010.

This season Benatia managed 21 competitive appearances for Juve, scoring one goal.