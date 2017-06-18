Sampdoria consider Ogbonna

By Football Italia staff

Angelo Ogbonna could return to Italy for Sampdoria after two years at West Ham United.

According to Il Secolo XIX newspaper, Ogbonna is the prime candidate if Samp sell Milan Skriniar to Inter.

It has been reported Skriniar is close to a move for €12m plus Gianluca Caprari.

This season Ogbonna managed 26 competitive appearances for the Hammers.

The 29-year-old sometime Italy international moved to England in a deal worth €11m in the summer of 2015.

He came up through the Torino youth academy and was sold to Juventus in 2013.