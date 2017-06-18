Galatasaray can't have Chiriches

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly slammed the door on Galatasaray attempts to sign Vlad Chiriches.

The Turkish club was heavily linked with the 27-year-old defender, who has struggled for regular playing time this season.

Galatasaray Coach Igor Tudor was determined to bring Chiriches to Istanbul this summer.

However, according to CalcioNapoli24, Maurizio Sarri put a veto on the transfer and demanded Napoli keep hold of him.

The Romania international joined from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 for €7m and is under contract until June 2020.

This season he scored two goals in only 14 Serie A appearances.