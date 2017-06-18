NEWS
Sunday June 18 2017
Milan look towards Hart?
By Football Italia staff

There are reports in England that Milan could replace Gianluigi Donnarumma with Joe Hart, keeping the ex-Torino man in Serie A.

This week Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola confirmed to the club that he would not be signing a new deal and his current contract expires in June 2018.

They are seeking a replacement and have been linked with Genoa’s Mattia Perin, Juventus reserve Neto and Roma’s (via Arsenal) Wojciech Szczesny.

According to The Sunday Express today, the Rossoneri are also considering an approach for Hart.

He spent this season on loan at Torino, but the Granata cannot afford his salary for a permanent move.

Manchester City have no room for the England international, but there don’t seem to be any clubs prepared to buy him at almost €30m.

If Milan were to bring Hart in, it would only be on loan with option to buy.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies