Milan look towards Hart?

By Football Italia staff

There are reports in England that Milan could replace Gianluigi Donnarumma with Joe Hart, keeping the ex-Torino man in Serie A.

This week Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola confirmed to the club that he would not be signing a new deal and his current contract expires in June 2018.

They are seeking a replacement and have been linked with Genoa’s Mattia Perin, Juventus reserve Neto and Roma’s (via Arsenal) Wojciech Szczesny.

According to The Sunday Express today, the Rossoneri are also considering an approach for Hart.

He spent this season on loan at Torino, but the Granata cannot afford his salary for a permanent move.

Manchester City have no room for the England international, but there don’t seem to be any clubs prepared to buy him at almost €30m.

If Milan were to bring Hart in, it would only be on loan with option to buy.