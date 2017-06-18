PSG join Belotti hunt

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest side interested in Torino hitman Andrea Belotti, joining Manchester United and Milan, but the price-tag is €100m.

The 23-year-old striker only recently signed a contract with a release clause at €100m, valid only for clubs outside of Italy.

He scored 26 Serie A goals with eight assists this season, plus two in the Coppa Italia, consolidating his status as Italy’s first choice forward.

So far, the Rossoneri and Manchester United have been doing battle on the transfer market for ‘Il Gallo.’

However, now L’Equipe claims that Paris Saint-Germain are also preparing a bid.