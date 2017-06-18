Zoff: 'Fans don't get respect'

By Football Italia staff

Italy legend Dino Zoff feels “fans ought to be given more respect, but this is modern football” after Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Milan row.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper turned down a contract extension worth €5m per year, via agent Mino Raiola, as he wants Real Madrid.

“I first met Mino Raiola when he was a young man who knew several different languages and was working for the agent Zdenek Nehoda. He’s come a long way since then…” Zoff told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Let it be clear, I do have my ideas, but I don’t want to lecture anyone. This is modern football and therefore I am not that surprised. The agent did what was in his own interests.

“Considering the club, player and agent all take their own roles in any negotiation, I’d say that the fans come off worse in all this and I understand their anger. Passion is important in football and too often it gets ignored by everyone else. From the TV rights to stadiums and many other things, the fans are bottom of the pile.

“Passion is the essence of football and the fans ought to be given more respect. I’m not just referring to Donnarumma’s situation, of course.

“Perhaps Milan should’ve dealt with the situation better by working on it earlier, but with the change of ownership, I don’t know how long the new directors have been operational.

“Donnarumma has done very well so far, showing quality and maturity beyond his years. I can only tell him to carry on like this. Next season becomes very important, as he needs to metabolise this whole situation that has been created and prove he can concentrate on the pitch.”

Should Donnarumma continue his career in Serie A – at Juventus – or abroad for the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain?

“In any case, Donnarumma will be at a competitive club and can show what he can do,” concluded 1982 World Cup winner Zoff.