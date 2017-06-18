Mirabelli: 'Donnarumma down to Montella'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director Massimiliano Mirabelli said “it’s down to the Coach” whether Gianluigi Donnarumma plays, but he is part of the squad.

The director of sport was asked about the situation by Sportitalia at a youth football event this evening.

“He is a fine player who is owned by Milan right now and plays for Milan, then whether he starts or not is down to the Coach.”

Mirabelli was then asked if it was true that he is heading to Poland for a crunch meeting with Donnarumma, who is playing at the European Under-21 Championship.

“I will go to the Under-21 Euros to see a few games.”

He did not confirm or deny that the Rossoneri were making a last-gasp bid to get Donnarumma to change his mind and sign a new contract.

His current deal runs to June 2018.