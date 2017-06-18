Di Biagio: 'Azzurrini more mature'

By Football Italia staff

Coach Gigi Di Biagio feels the Italy squad going into the Under-21 European Championship is “more mature” than in previous tournaments.

They make their debut at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) against Denmark in Krakow. Click here for the line-ups.

The Azzurrini are in the same group as Germany and the Czech Republic, but only the top team are guaranteed passage to the semi-finals.

“Our way of thinking and playing football must not change,” Di Biagio told Rai Sport.

“We mustn’t forget that it’s a growth process and there will be hurdles we must overcome. The lads do have a little more international experience this time, so are more mature.”

However, Di Biagio worries that some of his players are moving up the ranks too quickly.

“We were the first to say there were many young Italian talents out there, but whereas before everyone ignored us, now they are even going too far the other way. If someone has three starts in Serie A, he gets called world class.”