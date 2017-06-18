Lucarelli: 'Bring me Serie B'

By Football Italia staff

Footage has emerged of Parma captain Alessandro Lucarelli’s stirring pre-game speech to the team ahead of their promotion play-off final for Serie B.

The Ducali went bankrupt in 2015 and were plunged down into Serie D, with Lucarelli deciding to stick with the club.

They immediately won promotion to Lega Pro and last night beat Alessandria 2-0 to book their return to Serie B.

Television cameras were in the locker room and later transmitted Lucarelli’s pre-match speech.

“In this photo is everything we are: suffering, fear, sweat, sacrifice, everything that took us to play this game right now.

“Serie B is out there. 90 minutes in which we must give everything we’ve got. Every ounce of energy, we’ve got to give it today. And where we can’t reach with our legs, we’ll reach with our hearts.

“Because we deserve it. We are a real group. We’ve eaten **** all year to get here and we must prove them all wrong.

“There is one more thing. I don’t know if I’ll have the opportunity to try again, so you need to do me a favour. Today, you need to take me into Serie B.

“One for all! All for one!”

The defender turns 40 next month and confessed he wasn’t sure if he’d continue playing next season, but the thought of being back in Serie B was “tempting.”