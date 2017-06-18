Milan €7m plus bonuses for Perin

By Football Italia staff

Milan are stepping up negotiations for Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin and the asking price is €7m plus another €8m in performance-related bonuses.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma refusing to sign a contract extension, the Rossoneri need to find other alternatives in goal.

Perin quickly emerged as the favourite, partly because Genoa and Milan have such a long history of transfer dealings.

According to Sky Sport Italia, negotiations have been continuing over the last couple of days and they are close to an agreement.

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi wants €7m upfront, with another €8m in bonuses depending on performance, number of appearances and club results.

It’s a more than decent price for the 24-year-old, but also protects Milan, as Perin ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee twice in nine months.

He first damaged the knee in April 2016, returned for the next season and suffered a relapse in January.