Report: Balotelli stays at Nice

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli could sign a contract extension with Nice and stay on with the Ligue 1 club, according to reports from France.

According to Nice-Matin, the Italy international is ready to put pen to paper on a new deal.

SuperMario turns 27 in August and joined the club on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer.

His contract is due to expire at the end of this month, but there do not seem to be many other options for him.

Balotelli rediscovered his confidence at OGC Nice, scoring 17 goals with one assist in 28 competitive games this season.

He also managed to get sent off three times.