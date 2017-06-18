NEWS
Sunday June 18 2017
Lazio dive in for Widmer
By Football Italia staff

Lazio are leading the race for Udinese full-back Silvan Widmer, offering €8m plus bonuses for the Napoli target.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, the Biancocelesti have made a formal proposal to Udinese worth in the region of €8m.

There would also be bonuses based on the number of appearances, similar to the deal these two clubs struck for Dusan Basta three years ago.

The 24-year-old Swiss international is also known to be a target for Napoli.

This season he contributed four assists in 28 Serie A games for Udinese.

