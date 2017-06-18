Samp: 'Schick is a Juve player'

By Football Italia staff

Patrik Schick “is practically a Juventus player and the negotiations have concluded,” said Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero.

The striker is currently in Poland playing for the Czech Republic in the European Under-21 Championship.

“The negotiations have concluded and we are at the stage of exchanging contracts,” Ferrero told Radio Due.

“He wants Juve and he is practically a Juventus player.”

The deal is believed to be worth around €25m and Schick will begin pre-season training with Juve.

After Max Allegri has evaluated him, the Bianconeri will decide whether to keep him or return the 21-year-old to Sampdoria on loan.