Sunday June 18 2017
Fake money flung at Donnarumma
By Football Italia staff

Milan fans interrupted Italy’s Under-21 European Championship tie with Denmark in Krakow by throwing fake dollars at Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper turned down the proposal of a new contract this week and Rossoneri supporters were furious.

The Milan Club Poland representatives were seated behind the goal with a large banner that read ‘Dollarumma.’

During a corner, they then threw handfuls of fake dollar bills at the player.

It forced play to be interrupted while ball boys tried to clean up the paper inside his goal.

The ultras were also chanting insults at Donnarumma throughout the first half.

