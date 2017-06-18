Di Biagio: 'Italy must do better'

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 Coach Gigi Di Biagio warned they “must do better, especially in the final third” after beating Denmark 2-0 in the European Championship.

The Azzurrini began their tournament in Krakow with victory thanks to Lorenzo Pellegrini’s spectacular bicycle kick and Andrea Petagna meeting a Federico Chiesa cross.

“I never had doubts on this squad,” Di Biagio told Rai Sport at the final whistle.

“It was a really tough game against a solid side that is tough to break down. We didn’t play well and were a little too tense in the first half.

“In the second, we picked up the tempo and then it was all much simpler. Now we must focus on recovering and preparing for the next match, taking it one step at a time.”

Italy are joint top of Group C with Germany, who defeated the Czech Republic 2-0 this afternoon.