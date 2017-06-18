NEWS
Sunday June 18 2017
Di Biagio: 'Donnarumma so mature'
By Football Italia staff

Gigi Di Biagio praised Gianluigi Donnarumma’s maturity after he “put up with something that goes beyond football” as Milan fans threw fake dollar bills during an Italy game.

This week the 18-year-old goalkeeper refused to sign a new contract with the Rossoneri and Milan Club Poland took out their frustration in tonight’s 2-0 European Under-21 Championship victory over Denmark.

Seated behind the goal in the first half with a ‘Dollarumma’ banner, they hurled handfuls of fake dollar bills at him during a corner.

“He didn’t get agitated, he remained calm in a difficult situation and seemed like a 30-year-old,” said the Azzurrini Coach in his Press conference.

“He was ready to put up with something that goes beyond football. Everyone was quite tense in the first half and we didn’t get into the final third the way we usually do.

“In the second half there were more spaces and, having talented players, we found a way to get more shots on goal. One must always improve and to reach a certain level, we need to play a bit better.

“I have absolute faith in my lads, albeit aware we need to improve.”

