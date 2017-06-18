Inter let Tete join Galatasaray

By Football Italia staff

Inter appear to have abandoned their pursuit of Kenny Tete, so the Ajax defender is going to sign for Galatasaray.

Over the last few days it was reported that Ajax already agreed terms with the Turkish club, but the player was waiting to see Inter’s proposal.

Now Sky Sport Italia claim the Nerazzurri have taken their time to evaluate the €3m fee and decided against it.

By pulling out of the race to sign the versatile defender – who can play right-back, on the left or in the centre – he is handed to Galatasaray.

This season he scored three goals and contributed two assists in 23 competitive games for Ajax.

The 21-year-old already has six senior Dutch caps.