Milan in Konoplyanka talks

By Football Italia staff

Milan are in negotiations with Yevhen Konoplyanka, claim Spanish reports, as he has no room at Sevilla or Schalke 04.

Estadio Deportivo are confident talks have already begun to bring Konoplyanka to San Siro.

The Ukraine international winger joined Sevilla as a free agent from Dnipro in 2015 and scored eight goals in 52 competitive appearances.

He was then sent out on loan to Schalke, who have decided not to take up their €14m option to buy after making just five Bundesliga starts.

Konoplyanka had a bitter falling out with Schalke Coach Markus Weinzerl, famously calling him a “coward.”

Nonetheless, he contributed six goals and two assists in 27 games for the German club.

The 27-year-old plays primarily on the left wing, but can also work on the right.