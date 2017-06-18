Petagna: 'I can score goals too'

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Petagna laughed that he “proved I can actually score goals” in Italy’s 2-0 win over Denmark for the European Under-21 Championships.

A spectacular Lorenzo Pellegrini bicycle kick broke the deadlock before Petagna’s late strike, meeting a Federico Chiesa cross from seven yards.

“I proved I can actually score goals and not just knock down the ball for my teammates,” smiled the Atalanta centre-forward on Rai Sport.

“I hadn’t scored since January and I do feel the responsibility of being the Italy striker. I want to keep improving.

“This evening we were quite tense and felt the pressure, which is what caused our difficulties, and some of us had never really played together.

“It doesn’t help that some people say we are favourites. It’s true we have a lot of quality, but must have more belief in our abilities. After the break we had more determination and enacted the Coach’s advice.”

Italy’s next game in Poland is against the Czech Republic on Wednesday, then Germany next weekend.