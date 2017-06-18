Raiola: 'Donnarumma was threatened!'

By Football Italia staff

Agent Mino Raiola broke his silence on Gianluigi Donnarumma, claiming Milan “bullied” the 18-year-old and “he and his family were threatened.”

Raiola organised what was originally meant to be a Press conference in Montecarlo this evening, but turned into a meeting with Sky Sport Italia, Mediaset Premium and Rai Sport in his kitchen – with the footage locked down until midnight Italian time.

Milan have decided to give their reply to these comments tomorrow via CEO Marco Fassone.

“The situation had become too violent and hostile, so there was no way out,” Raiola declared.

“We took a decision that we didn’t want to take. It was nothing to do with money. We were threatened. Donnarumma’s family was threatened, both with not playing anymore and threatened with death. You can’t keep a player by threatening him.

“Now there is a genuine risk he could miss a year. His quality makes that improbable, but this is already on the verge of mobbing.

“We never even got to talk about money or release clauses, because we were not allowed to get that far, nor to think of what was best for Gigio. You talk about that when negotiations are 95 per cent there.

“He was ready to sign a new contract, there were no doubts in his mind. They forced us to abandon the negotiations because of the environment created around him.

“I take the responsibility. They forced us. It was Milan that lost Donnarumma. He said to me, honestly Mino, I don’t feel it is right to carry on negotiations when these people are insulting and threatening me and my family.

“For example, there was a banner in front of the club headquarters. A club should protect its players and remove the banner. A club should support a player and encourage his career, not threaten him with having to be left in the stands.”

Raiola also hit back at reports he is pushing the goalkeeper towards Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

“I have not spoken to any big club. We do not have any agreement with any other team. He already had offers from Juventus, Real Madrid and big clubs when he was 14 years old, so if he wanted to go, he would’ve done earlier. I can assure you there will be no rapid transfer.

“I had already guaranteed we would not leave on a free transfer, so there was no rush to get the contract signed. I wanted a more gradual approach. We were forced into making decisions we were not prepared to make, so we refused.

“I do not get along with (director of sport Massimiliano) Mirabelli at all. We are two completely different wavelengths. What he does is close to mobbing, if it isn't already. I won't put up with that behaviour, nor will I allow him to get away with it.

"I have no problem with Fassone and do not intend to wage war with Milan, but in these circumstances, I don't see how the situation can be resolved. They told us to make a decision by June 13, so we did."

On Thursday, the Rossoneri were informed by Raiola that Donnarumma would not be signing a new contract, so his current deal is due to expire in June 2018.

It has been said this is not an economic issue, because Milan had offered the 18-year-old wages worth €5m per year, including bonuses.

This Raiola interview was given before tonight’s events, when Milan fans threw fake dollar bills at Donnarumma during Italy’s Under-21 European Championship match against Denmark and held up insulting banners.

The suggestion of 'mobbing' could be very relevant, as it can be used to terminate a contract or take legal action against a club.

There are other examples of his family being ‘threatened’ by angry supporters, as Donnarumma’s brother-in-law runs a cake shop and over the last few days it has received multiple one-star reviews on restaurant sites, claiming there were anything from worms to cockroaches in the food.