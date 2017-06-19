Milan push for Kalinic?

By Football Italia staff

Milan will reportedly open talks with Fiorentina for the signing of striker Nikola Kalinic this week.

According to Calciomercato.com, Milan are keen on pairing Andre Silva with an experienced striker, hence their interest in Kalinic.

Furthermore, the Croat’s “physical and technical characteristics” make him “ideal” for Coach Vincenzo Montella.

The website adds a meeting between Rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli and his Tuscan counterpart Pantaleo Corvino will take place on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Their conversation is also likely to cover Gianluca Lapadula and Gabriel Paletta, both of whom were linked with a swap deal involving Kalinic last week.

The former Blackburn Rovers forward is said to consider his Fiorentina career “a closed chapter” and have made it clear that he wants Milan.

The Diavolo are reportedly preparing a €20m bid for the 30-year-old and hope an extra €5m in add-ons will convince the Viola to come down on their €30m valuation.