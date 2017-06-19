Berardi to join EDF at Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Roma are reportedly hoping to reunite new boss Eusebio Di Francesco with former Sassuolo protege Domenico Berardi.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are ready to include Primavera defenders Riccardo Marchizza and Luca Pellegrini in an exchange deal for Berardi as life after Liverpool-bound Mohamed Salah increasingly looks like becoming a reality.

The Italy Under-21 forward would likely be the second player to swap Sassuolo for the Giallorossi after Lorenzo Pellegrini, with the newspaper claiming the midfielder’s move will go through “in the next few hours”.

Also on Roma’s shortlist for a new winger is Olympique Lyonnais’ Rachid Ghezzal, who is out of contract and Feyenoord’s Rick Karsdorp.

Sporting director Monchi is also said to have been offered versatile Botafogo defender Emerson Santos.