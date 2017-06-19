Keita ‘agrees Juve pre-contract’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly furious with Keita Balde Diao, amidst fears he has a pre-contractual agreement with Juventus.

According to Corriere dello Sport, this could explain why Keita has rejected Milan and refused to discuss a new deal with Lazio.

However, the winger is not allowed to freely talk to other clubs until six months before his contract expires, which would be in January.

Lazio President Claudio Lotito recently claimed Juve general manager Beppe Marotta had apologised to him, presumably for approaching the attacker without permission.