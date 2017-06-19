‘Galliani would’ve had Ibra already’

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola has aimed another dig at Milan’s board, claiming that Zlatan Ibrahimovic would “already be” back if Adriano Galliani was still at the club.

Raiola’s relationship with Milan has broken over Gianluigi Donnarumma’s refusal to sign a new contract with the club, and the agent suggested the Rossoneri’s new directors were incapable of negotiating a deal for a player of Ibra’s stature.

“Ibra’s fine, he’s received so many offers, from the US and beyond,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Italy? He’s certainly not going to Napoli. Milan haven’t asked me about him. With Galliani, he’d already be here...

Raiola was then asked about another client of his, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi, who has been linked with Juventus and Inter.

“[Clubs] have asked me about Matuidi, like Inter and Juve. We’ll see,” he added.

“The Bianconeri pulled out a year ago due to political reasons. Maybe this time…”