Ventura: Berardi, Belotti, Gigio…

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura says Domenico Berardi needs the Champions League, Andrea Belotti must be a “protagonist” and Gianluigi Donnarumma requires “serenity”.

The Italy CT was asked about his three young guns by Radio Anch’io Lo Sport on Rai Radio and made it clear they all had to be playing at a top level next season.

“What Berardi’s missing? He’s already played under me in an experimental Italy team against San Marino and has been in three squads under me, improving each time with serenity,” he explained.

“He’s a player of great potential, he only has to promote awareness of his qualities.

“He announced himself at Sassuolo, a promising club but not a very big one, who don’t fight for the Champions League.

“I think Berardi must have this experience. Once he passes this step, I think he’ll show huge quality.

“PSG the right move for Belotti? Selfishly, the more that I keep my eyes in Italy, the better for me.

“Still, that matters little. I’m lucky that many players have taken off under me.

“If he goes to PSG because they need Belotti and believe he’s the right player for them, then yes.

“But if he goes to PSG just to make up the numbers, it’s a different conversation: he’ll never be a protagonist from the back door.

“I hope he makes the right decision: we’ve not seen anything of him yet. He can still do much more.

“What I’d say to Donnarumma? He has to be a player, he’s a top-drawer player, destined [for greatness]. Rarely have I seen such a mature player at his age.

“The main thing is that this TV drama is finished as soon as possible and for him to go back to having serenity so he can prepare for next season.”