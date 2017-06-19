Marotta wants end to ‘greedy’ agents

By Football Italia staff

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has called for the regulation of agents and an end to their “very greedy” ways.

A report in Monday’s Gazzetta dello Sport explains how $1.1bn (€982m) was spent on agent fees between 2013 and 2016 in deals monitored by the Transfer Matching System (TMS).

“When a club is faced by other competitors, especially big European clubs, it has no choice but to accept requests that run counter to any logic,” he told the newspaper.

“We must regulate the role of these professionals, who are sincere but also very greedy.”

Marotta may have been referring to Mino Raiola, who is said to have pocketed €27m from Paul Pogba’s world-record move back to Manchester United from Juve last summer.