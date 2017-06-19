Raiola coy on commission claims

By Football Italia staff

Mino Raiola refused to confirm whether he received €27m from Paul Pogba’s world-record transfer but insisted “FIFA didn’t open any investigation”.

FIFA confirmed last month it would probe claims Raiola received an unprecedented sum from the deal that took Pogba back to United from Juve last summer.

But while the agent maintained the governing body had not taken any further action, he was less forthcoming about the amount he received in commission.

“€27m? I’ll just say that it’s not an exact figure: maybe it’s less, but maybe it’s even more,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“FIFA certainly didn’t open any investigation into Paul’s transfer to United.

“Paul also acted correctly. When Marotta asked us to stay in 2015, he did so in the right way.

“It’s very true that the year after, Pogba left with the satisfaction of all concerned.

“€8m commission for [Rodrigo] Ely? I don’t think that’s true.”