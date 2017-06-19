Trio in for Genoa’s Laxalt?

By Football Italia staff

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke are reportedly keeping tabs on Genoa winger Diego Laxalt.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the trio are interested in Laxalt’s contractual situation, with his Genoa deal due to expire next summer.

The Uruguay international, who can play anywhere down the left, is also being followed by Fiorentina and was previously linked with Antonio Conte’s Chelsea.

Laxalt, 24, has been a virtual ever-present for the Grifone in the last two seasons, missing just five Serie A games.