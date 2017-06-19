‘Napoli want Mario Rui & Ounas’

By Football Italia staff

A journalist close to Napoli claims the club “want Mario Rui at all costs”, while Bordeaux’s Adam Ounas is their “only real target” for the right wing.

A cruciate ligament injury curtailed Mario Rui’s 2016-17 season as he made just 10 appearances for Roma, who are not expected to keep the former Empoli left-back, despite their mandatory purchase option.

“Napoli want Mario Rui at all costs, and De Laurentiis has also moved for him directly,” Valter De Maggio told Radio Gol, as picked up by Radio Kiss Kiss.

And despite moves for Alex Berenguer and Silvan Widmer being mooted, De Maggio claimed Napoli were only pursuing Ounas, a 20-year-old Algeria international, who has previously been linked with Manchester United.

“On the right-hand side, however, the only real target is Ounas, neither Berenguer nor Widmer,” added the reporter.

“As for the goalkeeper, there’s constant contact for Meret. He’s the main person of interest.”