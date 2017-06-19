Allegri: Realist, not pessimist

By Football Italia staff

Max Allegri claims “I’ve always been realistic and never pessimistic” whenever Juventus have sold big names under his stewardship.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Arturo Vidal have been sold by Juve over the course of Allegri’s three years as Coach, and speculation has already begun concerning the futures of Alex Sandro and Leonardo Bonucci.

“In the past, when significant sales were announced to me, I’ve always been realistic but never pessimistic,” he told Calcio e Finanza.

“I believe that our capacity must be, above all, to draw positives from negativity.

“Today in Italy, almost a phobia has been created, in that a Coach is wholly responsible.

“They mustn’t be in charge of everything but a person that collaborates with the club and lays the foundation for success.

“Therefore, they need to know the club’s economic strategies and objectives and there must always be close cooperation for the needs of the club to be met.

“Sometimes you hear from them even five times a day, but what I consider most important is that the cooperation is continuous, both for technical evaluations and understanding the needs of the team and club.”