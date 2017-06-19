Pjanic Barca’s Plan B?

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is reportedly Barcelona’s ‘Plan B’ if they fail to strike a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Mundo Deportivo, Verratti has “no intention” of returning to France or joining up with his teammates for preseason.

However, if the Italian’s will is not respected then both newspapers claim Barca will turn to Pjanic, who has “long been followed” by the Catalans, even before he signed for Roma in 2011.

Pjanic moved to Juve for €32m last summer and scored eight goals in 47 appearances to help the club lift a third straight domestic Double in 2016-17.