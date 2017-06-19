NEWS
Monday June 19 2017
Juve & Bayern in Costa middle ground?
By Football Italia staff

Bayern Munich have reportedly agreed to meet Juventus halfway at €40m for winger Douglas Costa.

According to Kicker via Tuttosport, the proposed deal to take Costa to Juve has reached “a turning point”.

This is because Bayern have relented on their demands of €50m and will accept €40m, which is only €5m more than the €35m offered by the Bianconeri.

Kicker’s claim has yet to be verified by Italian sources, but the German publication adds Carlo Ancelotti’s side are keen to accelerate their pursuit of Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and can do that by selling the Brazilian soon.

