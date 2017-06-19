Genoa: Perin to Milan this week

By Football Italia staff

Genoa have confirmed “strong interest” from Milan for Mattia Perin and that “the deal could go through this week”.

Perin has emerged as Milan’s No 1 target to replace Donnarumma in wake of the youngster’s refusal to sign a new contract at San Siro.

“After their rupture with Donnarumma, Milan are seriously thinking about Perin,” Genoa sporting director Mario Donatelli told Radio Crc.

“Now we’re about to see whether negotiations will conclude or not. Mattia will only leave Genoa for an important club.

“Undoubtedly, there’s strong interest from Milan and, unless they take a dramatic step back in the case of Donnarumma, the deal may go through this week.”