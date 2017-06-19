Udinese ‘optimistic’ for Meret sale

By Football Italia staff

Udinese Vice-President Stefano Campoccia says he is “optimistic” that a deal will be agreed for goalkeeper Alex Meret to join Napoli.

Udinese and Napoli have exchanged several players in recent years, via the likes of Duvan Zapata, Allan and Fabio Quagliarella, and Meret appears to be the next that swaps the Zebrette for the Partenopei.

“Meret? I hope that we can conclude a deal with Napoli, who are facing the next few seasons with even loftier ambitions, and this market tradition with the Azzurri makes us proud,” Campoccia told Radio Crc.

“Udinese traditionally have a business model that sees young players nurtured, and our goalkeepers have proven to be big earners, albeit painful losses.

“We need to see if Napoli will play their part, although the two clubs are used to discussing things seriously and concretely. I’m optimistic.

“Widmer? He’s a wonderful lad, he has quality and it’s not a mystery that Napoli have repeatedly explored every possibility [concerning him