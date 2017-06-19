Barcelona to buy back Deulofeu

By Football Italia staff

It’s expected that Barcelona will activate their buyback clause to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton, after his Milan loan spell.

The Spanish international spent the second half of last season with the Rossoneri, who were keen to sign him permanently.

However, his performances in Serie A attracted the attention of Barça, who had retained a buyback option when they sold him to the Toffees.

Now the Times, the Liverpool Echo and the Telegraph are all reporting that Deulofeu will return to Camp Nou for €12m.

The Blaugrana cannot sell the winger immediately, so he will not be returning to San Siro this season if the deal goes through.