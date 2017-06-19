Moura: ‘Leaving PSG is possible’

By Football Italia staff

Inter target Lucas Moura admits leaving Paris Saint-Germain for another European club “could be a possibility”.

The Nerazzurri are keen to sign the Brazilian this summer, but have so far been unwilling to meet the French side’s asking price.

However, the will of the player could be important, as it’s believed he wants guarantees of more playing time than he’s currently receiving at Parc des Princes.

“In every transfer window there’s always speculation about me,” Lucas Moura told Diario.

“In reality though no offers have reached me, there’s nothing concrete. My agent hasn’t talked to me about a transfer.

“I have a contract until 2020, and if something comes up we’ll look at it. For the moment there’s nothing.

“Could I leave PSG for another European club? It could be a possibility, but for the moment I haven’t received any offers and I have a contract.”