Conti agent: ‘Raiola not professional’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti’s agent hits back at Mino Raiola, after he accused him of unprofessionalism over a transfer to Milan.

The Atalanta full-back is determined to join the Rossoneri this summer, and his representative has warned he may not turn up for pre-season if an offer isn't accepted.

Raiola used that to contrast with his own conduct in Gianluigi Donnarumma’s contract saga, and Conti’s agent has hit back today.

“Professionals don’t look at and talk about other people’s situations, especially when they don’t know the situation in detail,” Mario Giuffredi told Alfredo Medulla’s website.

“In my short professional life, I’ve never allowed myself to speak about or judge the situations of others.

“So I think that these outbursts by Raiola are not correct or professional, as well as being disrespectful to those who represent another footballer.

“The things I’m most disappointed about is that a great agent like him, a native of my country, should know the correct way to behave.

“I understand that he’s having clear difficulty with Donnarumma’s situation, and prefers to bring things which are nothing to do with him into play.

“As an agent, like Raiola, I’ve available to accept 100 pieces of advice from a professional point of view, but let me give him one: that would be to think of his affairs, not mine or those of my clients.”