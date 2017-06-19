Gandini: ‘Totti has time’

By Football Italia staff

Roma CEO Umberto Gandini says Francesco Totti “has time” to consider his future but “obviously we hope to continue together”.

The Giallorossi legend played his final game for the club against Genoa in the last game of the Serie A season, and he has not been offered a new playing contract.

There is, however, an offer on the table to make Er Pupone a director, but he could continue his playing career elsewhere.

“Francesco is having a well-earned holiday,” Gandini told Gr Parlamento.

“He has a contract until June 30 and his new journey will start on July 1, so he has time. We have a continuous dialogue with Francesco, it’s a situation which has been outlined with the club.

“We need to understand what he wants to do, obviously we hope to continue together.”